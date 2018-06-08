This article originally appeared on SC Media UK.

BSI, the business standards company, issued a press release today confirming that it is running the secretariat for a new ISO Project Committee developing ISO 23485 Consumer protection - Privacy by design for consumer goods and services - a new standard aimed at protecting consumers' domestic privacy.

Current Data Protection legislation is described as leaving a gap in terms of consumer protection, as it excludes consumers' private use of their products. The new ISO PC 317, is intended to develop a standard to address product design processes to ensure that good privacy controls are designed into consumer products from the outset, and that the security of consumer products is maintained over product lifetimes.

The range of products relevant to the forthcoming standard will encompass banking apps, remote control of garage doors, online shopping, social media services, drones, smart watches, voice interactive services, baby monitors, connected toys, and door bells with apps.



