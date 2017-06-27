The feature connects the Snapchat app to the smartphone's GPS.

A new Snapchat feature that tracks the location of those using the app has police and children's advocacy groups concerned for the safety of younger users.

Called Snap Map, the feature connects the app to the smartphone's GPS. Whenever a user inputs their location in messages posted to “Our Story” the user's personal emoji appears on the map so it is visible to their Snapchat friends, Graham Cluley wrote for ESET. The privacy issue that has so many concerned is that the location monitor does not turn off as long as the Snapchat app is open, so your location is constantly updated.

The UK's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children told the Telegraph, “"It's worrying that Snapchat is allowing under 18s to broadcast their location on the app where it can potentially be accessed by everyone in their contact lists.”

The location service can be turned off by the user in the settings area by turning on Ghost Mode,” Cluley said.