Private eye sentenced for using president's social security number to get tax info from IRS

A private investigator was sentenced last week to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $14,794.96 in restitution for using President Trump's Social Security number to try to obtain his tax information from the IRS.

Jordan Hamlett, 32, started a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form online and tried to use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool to gain access to the president's tax information, according to a release from the U.S. attorney's office in the Middle District of Louisiana. He failed six times to obtain the information and pleaded guilty to charges in September 2016.

“Attempts to obtain federal tax information of any American through fraudulent or deceptive practices by illegally using personal identifying information will not be tolerated. Every American up to and including the President of the United States should enjoy a certain level of comfort knowing that his personal identifying information is not being used for illicit purposes,” U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin said in the release. This office, together with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, will continue to aggressively pursue those engaged in identity theft and cybercrime."

Fremin said the "sentence should send a strong signal to those who would misuse the identities of others that identity theft and the misrepresentation of a Social Security number are serious crimes that carry serious consequences."