Qualys acquires 1Mobility, Singapore

Qualys has acquired the software assets of the enterprise mobile management firm 1Mobility, Singapore.

The financial aspect of the deal was not disclosed, but Qualys said it will fully integrate 1Mobility, Singapore's solutions with the Qualys Cloud Platform and its Cloud Apps. This is expected to be completed by early 2019.

Qualys said the purchase will give the company the ability to create and continuously update an inventory of mobile devices on Android, iOS and Windows Mobile, and also assess its security and compliance posture, while quarantining devices that are compromised or out-of-compliance.

“With the acquisition of 1Mobility, Qualys is uniquely positioned to provide visibility across on-premises, endpoints, cloud(s) and now mobile and IoT environments,” said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys. “This is critical as companies are accelerating their digital transformation and looking at ways to consolidate their current security and compliance stack while expanding their mobile workforce. 1Mobility has built a comprehensive and well-architected technology that allows organizations to manage and secure mobile and IoT devices at scale, and we welcome them to the Qualys family.”