Rep. Lou Correa introduced bill to protect U.S. and NATO allies from Russian cyberattacks.

Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., introduced a bill that seeks to improve America and its NATO allies' abilities to defend against Russian cyberattacks.

The "Enhanced Partner Cyber Capabilities Act" would direct the President to specifically develop offensive cyber capability strategies and information and method sharing with our NATO allies.

The act calls for the Department of Defense to update its cyberstrategy, draft strategy for offensive cyber capabilities, and authorize international cooperation by helping NATO partners improve their cyber capabilities.

The bill states the Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is actively working to erode democratic systems of NATO member states including the U.S.

"World War III is raging right now in cyber space,” Rep. Correa said. “With the increased frequency of cyber-attacks executed by foreign advisories we must increase our investments into securing our networks.”

Rep. Correa said his bill will help prevent advisories from engaging in the types of cyber-espionage we saw during the past election and that protecting our networks is vital to privacy and the health of our democracy.

If passed the bill calls for action no later than 180 days after the bill is enacted.