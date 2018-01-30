Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., revealed that the draft bill was in the works.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman expressed concern over reports that Intel informed Chinese companies about the Spectre/Meltdown vulnerabilities before it told U.S. officials.

Greg Walden, R-Ore., said on CNBC that it would be “troublesome” if The Wall Street Journal's story that Intel notified a small group of companies, including several from China, about the chip flaws before it updated the U.S. government on the matter.

Walden said he is concerned because Chinese companies can have very close ties to the Chinese government so American companies could have been exposed to attack due to when the information was disclosed, he told CNBC.

Intel has not yet responded to an SC Media request for additional information.