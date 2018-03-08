USA Freedom Act foiled by Senate Republicans

Prior to announcing her impending resignation on Feb. 28, former White House communications director Hope Hicks told federal lawmakers in private testimony that one of her email accounts was hacked, according to NBC News.

Hicks' revelation took place during a Feb. 27 closed-door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee, as part of the body's investigation into Russia's election interference, NBC reported yesterday, citing four separate sources.

Responding to questions from Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., about her correspondence, Hicks reportedly said that she has been unable to access two email accounts – a personal one, and another that she used while serving on President Donald Trump's campaign team. Two sources told NBC that one of these two accounts was hacked, although it was not clear from her testimony which one it was. Regardless, the seemingly unsolicited declaration added another layer of intrigue and raises questions as to who may have hacked the account, what their motivations were, and what information they obtained.

It was during this same session that Hicks reportedly refused to answer questions related to the Trump White House or the presidential transition period, and told lawmakers that she sometimes tells “white lies” for the president.