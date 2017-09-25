Jared Kushner, presidential senior adviser and Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Presidential senior adviser Jared Kushner has reportedly communicated with members of the White House administration using a private email account instead of his official government account, despite President Donald Trump's frequent claims that Hillary Clinton threatened national security by doing the same thing while serving as Secretary of State.

A Politico report has confirmed approximately two dozen emails in which Kushner uses the private account, established last December during the presidential transition, to discuss matters such as media coverage and event planning with various individuals, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus, former chief strategist Steve Bannon, and National Economic Council director Gary Cohn. In some cases, Bannon, Priebus, and other White House officials also used their own private email accounts, the report continues.

In a statement on Sunday, Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Kushner, acknowledged his client's use of the private account, Politico reported. “Mr. Kushner uses his White House email address to conduct White House business," said Lowell. "Fewer than 100 emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account. These usually forwarded news articles or political commentary and most often occurred when someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal rather than his White House address.”