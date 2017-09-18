Privacy flew out the window when Trump attorneys Ty Cobb and John Dowd discussed matters related to the Russian probe at a D.C. restaurant.

Attorneys Ty Cobb and John Dowd did nothing to disabuse the notion that the White House is as leaky as a sieve, after they apparently sat down to lunch at a D.C. restaurant to discuss Russian collusion probes – within earshot of a New York Times reporter dining at the next table.

The Times's Kenneth Vogel reported the two were discussing Jared Kushner, the controversial meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer, and White House counsel Donald F. McGahn, with whom Cobb has clashed over the releasing of documents to investigators.

“The White House Counsel's Office is being very conservative with this stuff,” the Times cited Cobb as saying. “Our view is we're not hiding anything.”

McGahn, on the other hand, said he has “got a couple documents locked in a safe,” Cobb told Dowd.

Cobb at one point also made reference to a person who was responsible “for some of these earlier leaks.” Cobb and Dowd were dining at BLT Steak, next door to the Times's D.C. office.