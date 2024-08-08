Any browser can be a secure enterprise browser

Employees spend up to 80% of their working hours in a web browser, and threat actors are increasingly leveraging browsers to target users and initiate attacks. Disrupting the tool employees use for 80% of their job would have massive impact on productivity. Rather than ripping and replacing, enterprises can turn any browser into a secure enterprise browser.

CyberRisk TV speaks with Menlo Security's Andrew Harding at the Black Hat 2024 conference in Las Vegas on how threat actors have moved towards exploiting browsers as other services become more secure.