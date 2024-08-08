Black Hat, Network Security, Endpoint/Device Security

Any browser can be a secure enterprise browser

Share

Employees spend up to 80% of their working hours in a web browser, and threat actors are increasingly leveraging browsers to target users and initiate attacks. Disrupting the tool employees use for 80% of their job would have massive impact on productivity. Rather than ripping and replacing, enterprises can turn any browser into a secure enterprise browser.

CyberRisk TV speaks with Menlo Security's Andrew Harding at the Black Hat 2024 conference in Las Vegas on how threat actors have moved towards exploiting browsers as other services become more secure.

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.