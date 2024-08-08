AppSec evolution: Navigating the path to maturity

As development cycles shorten and more responsibilities shift to developers, application security (AppSec) is rapidly evolving. Organizations are increasingly building mature programs that automate and enhance AppSec, moving beyond manual processes. In this discussion, we explore how organizations are adapting their AppSec practices, highlighting the challenges and milestones encountered along the way.

Key topics include the integration of security into the development lifecycle, the impact of emerging technologies, and strategies for fostering a security-first culture. Boaz Barzel shares his experiences and offers practical advice on overcoming common obstacles, ensuring that security measures keep pace with rapid technological advancements. This segment serves as a comprehensive guide for organizations striving to enhance their AppSec practices and continuously optimize their posture.