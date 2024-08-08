Cyber resilience and the C-Suite navigating innovation and risk 

While CISOs are often responsible for technology implementation, they are not getting the support they need at a strategic level. The Accelerator found that 73% of CISOs expressed concern over cybersecurity becoming unwieldy, requiring risk-laden tradeoffs, compared to only 58% of both CIOs and CTOs.

Understanding the C-suite’s business priorities is critical for shaping effective cybersecurity strategies. Identifying how these essential roles look at the business helps to ensure alignment among CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs, as well as the teams that report into them. It’s a key first step towards bolstering cyber defenses, especially with the CEO and Board support.

CyberRisk TV speaks with Level Blue's Theresa Lanowitz at the Black Hat 2024 conference in Las Vegas on new research from its C-suite Accelerator.