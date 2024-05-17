Hardware cybersecurity leader, Flexxon, introduces Server Defender

The danger of post-breach disruption and downtime is extremely real. And while we should work to prevent these breaches in the first place, we must also be practical and pre-empt any potential incidents. Organizations armed with the most extensive software-based cybersecurity protection today continue to fall prey to hackers, have their operations disrupted and struggle to overcome the loss of data and system corruption. And with more business assets moving to the cloud than ever before - we are just asking for it aren't we?

For more of our coverage from RSAC, please visit here.

The answer to this lies in advanced engineering at the hardware layer. Easily integrated into enterprise servers and data centers to provide full-stack protection across the entire life cycle of a potential attack.