How network transformation is driving demand for SASE and Zero Trust Edge services

In today's complex world, organizations are challenged to modernize their network while also improving their security posture to support digital transformation initiatives.

Open Systems' Tim Roddy talks about what is driving the need for network transformation efforts and why organizations are moving to IAM and SASE (also known as Zero Trust Edge) solutions to support these efforts. He discussed the fast-growing SASE market and the demand for SASE delivered as a managed service due to talent shortages.