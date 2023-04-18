A January 2023 survey conducted by CyberRisk Alliance Business Intelligence brings to light that 89% of organizations are engaging with IAM in some capacity, with 11% "not considering IAM for the foreseeable future". Large organizations with 10,000 or more employees currently lead in IAM adoption, 75% of which have partially or fully implemented IAM.

