Oktane 2024: Security BEGINS with identity

Securing identities has grown increasingly complex, with cybercriminals using advanced phishing, social engineering, and smishing techniques to bypass traditional controls. To stay ahead of these evolving threats, security practitioners need the latest knowledge, tools and culture to safeguard their organizations’ most valuable assets.

At next month’s Oktane 2024, Oct. 15-17 at the Caesar’s Forum in Las Vegas, security leaders and practitioners will have the opportunity to dive into these critical topics. There will be an option to attend online for those unable to attend in person.

The event marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of identity security and focuses on where Identity should lead us over the next five years.

With the rise of sophisticated cyber threats, identity is no longer just a component of security—it’s the core. Through a series of insightful keynotes, the conference will demonstrate how secure, integrated Identity can safeguard every organizational touchpoint.

Participants can also engage in hands-on labs, live demos, and custom learning paths, all designed to equip them with the tools needed to redefine security in their organizations.

Show me your ID

With emerging threats placing an emphasis on identity theft, managing one’s own information will be key to the program at this year’s show. The show will kick off with discussions on what that means in the years ahead.

The keynote list features a lineup of high-profile Okta execs, including CEO Todd McKinnon, Chief Marketing Officer Kerry Ok, President of Customer Identity Cloud Shiven Ramji, Workforce Identity Chief Product Officer Arnab Bose, and VP of Social Impact and Sustainability Erin Baudo Felter.

Alex Honnold, noted mountain climber and philanthropist, is also set to inspire attendees with his own time on stage.

From there, Okta and its partners plan to lay out what they see as the way forward for managing not only customer security, but also employee security as a means of avoiding the latest cyberthreats that prey on employees as a means of getting an upstream angle to compromise customers.

The show will conclude with a keynote from legendary actor Michael J. Fox, who will speak on the power of embracing change as he reflects on his career as a performer and the challenges he incurred along the way.

Sessions

Conclusion

In 2024, securing your identity has bever been more important. This means hitting every endpoint, across multiple devices and service. To this extent, companies need to focus on handling user identities rather and understand the importance of that information in the broader context of information security.

Identity management has become the new focal point of the enterprise, and being able to properly manage it both for customers and employees has never been more central to an IT security strategy.

Join Okta and SC Media at the 2024 Oktane conference in person or online.