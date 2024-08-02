It's not easy to overhaul your organization's cybersecurity tools to meet modern standards while also keeping costs in line.

To make the task a bit simpler, consider adopting a consolidated cybersecurity platform from a single vendor that bundles in most of the features you need.

These features might include network security, endpoint security, cloud-native protections, email safeguards, a next-generation firewall, intrusion prevention and detection systems, identity and access management, and mobile-device security, plus higher-level tools like security orchestration and automated response (SOAR) and newer innovations like an AI-powered assistant.

Adopting a consolidated security platform will reduce not just costs, but also the number of vendors, contracts and service agreements you must juggle; the number of application-program interfaces (APIs) your security tools need to interact with other services; and the rate of patches to implement. It will also give you greater visibility into your systems and tighter security integration overall.

"If it's from a single vendor, then you're actually improving your efficiency, because there are a lot fewer skills that you need in your security team to manage all these different [tools]," adds Aviv Abramovich, Head of Security Services Product Management at Check Point.

However, as is always the case before embarking on such an undertaking, there's a certain amount of self-examination that your organization must do. Here are five questions you need to ask yourself.

1) What are your organization's cybersecurity needs, both now and in the near(ish) future?

You must determine what in your organization's systems is in urgent need of remediation or upgrade, and also what you'd like to have but can be put off a little longer.

Bu don't just focus on the now. Where do you want your business to be in the next five years? What will your cybersecurity needs be then, and what will your network look like? Make a wish list, both for what you need or want now, and what you believe you'll need in the medium-term future.

"Start where things need fixing," says Abramovich.

2) What exactly does your organization have?

You can't get into the nitty-gritty of what you need without knowing what you've already got. Make a list of all your organization's computer and networking hardware and software, including cloud instances and remote backup systems. See which ones are out of date and should be patched or upgraded.

Also assess your personnel. Who has network admin access? Are you sure they're the only ones who have it? And consider performing a vulnerability or attack-surface-management scan to determine your exposures, known or otherwise, or even having a penetration test done.

"I would start by baselining where is your security posture today," says Abramovich.

3) Are there any cybersecurity tools you can keep?

Even when moving to a consolidated security platform, there will be cybersecurity tools worth keeping. Maybe the solution you're considering doesn't include those tools, or you've recently signed long-term service contracts for certain tools, or what you have works well and your security team would prefer to hold on to it.

Just make sure that whatever you keep can work with the consolidated platform you eventually choose, and that you are really saving money by keeping the existing tool.

"If you have great endpoint security," says Abramovich, "Don't change it. Don't replace it."

4) What can you afford?

No company has an unlimited security budget. Take your list of cybersecurity needs, wants and wishes, and prioritize each according to cost versus potential risk, all while keeping the company's overall business goals in mind.

Would a fairly affordable upgrade or addition plug a rather large security hole that you've been worrying about for months? Go for it. Or would an expensive new tool be nice to have, but not really solve anything in the short term? Maybe put it off for a while.

When that process of weeding out is complete, make a comprehensive budget and implementation plan for the acquisition of a consolidated security platform.

5) How can you convince stakeholders to back your plan?

Last but not least, present your plan and budget to your organization's leadership team. Show the top brass a complete, easy-to-understand upgrade path with clear goals and KPIs that you can later use to gauge whether the move to a consolidated security platform was worth your organization's investment.

Be prepared to answer tough questions, such as whether the move is worthwhile. Don't stress the monetary costs — too many executives see cybersecurity as a painful necessity to be grudgingly endured. Instead, emphasize the reduction in risk and potential liability, and the ease of compliance, that the upgrade to a consolidated security platform will bring your organization.