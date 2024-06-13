The future of identity management: Transitioning from operational to intelligent platforms

With identity being the new security perimeter, identity platforms are now an integral part of the core security stack.

Inherently these platforms are complex and it takes months and years for organizations to realize the business value. And this is going to get worse.

The sheer volume and velocity with which new identity types are being added, as well the sophistication of attacks on identity platforms, requires a transformational shift to Identity security and governance. Fifty-percent operational efficiency and delivering security at scale are the two big initiatives which organizations have embarked on.

In this session, Vibhuti Sinha, Chief Product Officer of Saviynt will share his insights and discuss how Saviynt is at the forefront of this transformation.