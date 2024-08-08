Understanding and reducing supply chain risk and software vulnerability risks

In complex software ecosystems, individual application risks are compounded. When it comes to mitigating supply chain risk, identifying backdoors or unintended vulnerabilities that can be exploited in your environment is just as critical as staying current with the latest hacking intel. Understand how to spot and reduce the risk to your environment and prevent disruption to your operation.

CyberRisk TV speaks with ThreatLocker's Danny Jenkins at the Black Hat 2024 conference in Las Vegas on their approach to protection rather than detection.