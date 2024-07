Enterprise Security Weekly's Adrian Sanabria discusses Fortinet's recently threat intelligence report with Fortinet's Derek Manky on how threat actors target the 2024 Summer Olympics and other large, headline-grabbing events.

"Traffic equals cash to cybercriminals, specifically," said Manky, adding there's a political angle with global events such as the Olympics in addition to cybercrime and monetization attacks. "It's literally a potpourri of all these different attacks coming together."