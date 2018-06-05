MacMalware

Rhode Island state officials say about 400 of the government's 10,000 computer end points have been infected with malware.

The computers were in the Department of Children, Youth, and Families, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, reported WPRI.com. The state believes the malware was downloaded on May 31 via a phishing email and it does not believe any information contained on the affected computers has been compromised.

The malware caused the computers to “crash” a state spokesperson told WPRI. The state's Emergency Management Agency and Rhode Island National Guard, which has a cybersecurity unit, were called in to help.