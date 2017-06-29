Susan Rice will testify before a Senate committee about the handling of classified reports.

Controversial former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, most recently the target of accusations that members of Donald Trump's transition team referred to in classified intelligence reports were unmasked for political purposes, will appear before the House Intelligence Committee, in a closed-door session.

Rice, who previously declined to testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, “is cooperating with bipartisan Russia investigations conducted by the Intelligence Committees as she said she would," CNN cited Rice's spokeswoman, Erin Pelton, as saying.

Members of the GOP have claimed the former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. inappropriately revealed the names of Trump transition team members who were masked in classified reports regarding activities Russian operatives in a alleged effort by the Obama administration to do damage to Trump and his team. Rice has denied the accusations.