Yawn. We probably have started this category that way before but the fact is that risk and policy management doesn't sound all that exciting. No next generation stuff. A lot of interpreting spreadsheets. Looking at endless tables of data.

Well, fasten your seatbelts. This year the ride gets a lot faster, smoother and exciting with today's generation of risk and policy management tools. Yes, we do have next generation and no we are not limited to boring spreadsheets. If you yawn during this group, you'll miss something important.

Typically, we divide these tools into traditional and next generation. The next gen tools have the same types of criteria as next gen in other categories has plus we expect next generation risk and policy management tools to be able to self-populate their asset lists. This may be the last year that we can make that distinction because most of the tools that we are seeing either are full-on next gen or are getting very close.

The reason is, oddly enough, obvious: enterprises are more complicated, larger and more distributed globally than ever before. Add the increasingly rigorous regulatory requirements and it is becoming infeasible to manage risk and policy manually. Spreadsheets – even spreadsheet lookalikes – are out and machine learning is in. One of our two innovators this year might be – and in years past was – thought of as mainstream traditional. However, this year, in keeping with the mandate to continue to innovate, it has become as close to next gen as it can be without completely crossing the line. We predict that next year will see this fine product take the final leap to full automation, auto-population and all of the other features that we look for in next gen risk and policy management tools.

Our other innovator has carved out a unique niche and is definitely next generation. There is no need to populate with the entire asset list of the enterprise because this one is concerned with third party risk. That means monitoring the globe. The only way to do that is with the most intelligent tools, algorithms and information gathering techniques. The bottom line is that this category has become as interesting and fast-moving as any we looked at over the past year.