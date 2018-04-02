RiskSec NY: Cyber/Intellectual Property Insurance -- How to remove the ambiguity

Businesses can easily insure themselves against a wide variety of potential disasters, but peace of mind is often more difficult to attain when data and intellectual property is what's at risk. Although cyber insurance remains a murky proposition for some, a forthcoming session at SC Media's RiskSec NY 2018 conference intends to shed some light on this subject matter.

Tony Parrillo (left), a partner at Fortium Partners, and James C. Trainor, senior vice president at Aon Risk Solutions, will anchor a Cyber/Intellectual Property Insurance panel at the event, to be held in Manhattan on Thursday, May 31. The session will explain how using metrics derived from threat detection and intelligence is the only way that proper premium and protection levels can be set.