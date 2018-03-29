RiskSec NY: Policy Intelligence and the Future

The dangers facing the federal government and safeguarding our election process are among the most important cyber issues being faced today and these will be addressed in the keynote address that kicks off SC Media's RiskSec NY 2018 event.

Conducting the discussion, to be held Thursday, May 31, will be Christopher Painter, coordinator of cyber and Gregory Touhill, presidentof Cyxtera Federal Group. Painter and Touhill, a retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General, will address a variety of issues facing the government ranging from mandated cybersecurity policy to the possibility of cyber-related voter fraud issues that the U.S. will have to confront during its next election cycle.

Touhill (left) expertise on protecting the government comes from the inside. He was the government's first CISO, appointed by President Obama, and he previously served as the director of the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center. Painter (right) also has an insider's view of government cyber policy having served as the

senior director of cybersecurity for the White House. Painter has also helped protect the nation from the court room floor having prosecuted several high-profile cybercrime cases and then serving as a senior official with the Justice Department, FBI, State Department and National Security Council.









