Rockdale ISD his with W-2 scam

Every employee with the Rockdale, Texas Independent School District had their W-2 tax form information stolen in a spearphishing attack.

A malicious actor pretending to be district Superintendent Dr. Denise Monzingo sent an email to a school employee on January 30 asking for all the W-2 forms, which were promptly sent along to the unauthorized person, according to KVUE.com. The breach was not discovered until February 26 when several employees had false income tax filings made using their data.

Local law enforcement and the FBI have been called in and the district plans to increase cybersecurity training for its employees.

The IRS has issued several warnings on cyberscams.