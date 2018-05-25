"Please ask Assange for any State or HRC e-mail from August 10 to August 30 - particularly on August 20, 2011," wrote Stone.
While Credico at first said any emails that WikiLeaks had would be on its site, he later referred to a “batch probably coming out in the next drop,” telling Stone he couldn't ask WikiLeaks “favors every other day” and noting the site had “major legal headaches right now” so the Trump ally should “relax."
Clint Watts, senior fellow at the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security at George Washington University and a Foreign Policy Research Institute fellow, tweeted that the emails point to collusion. “Roger Stone asked for stolen emails,” Watts wrote. “Again, failed Collusion, attempted collusion, successful collusion- it's all collusion.”
Meanwhile, Assange, soon may find himself booted out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he has been living for six years. The embassy recently cut off his internet after it said he broke the terms of an agreement that he wouldn't much around in other countries' affairs.