Though Roger Stone has protested mightily that he wasn't on the prowl during the 2016 presidential campaign for dirt on Hillary Clinton from Julian Assange, emails show that he indeed pressed a friend to obtain damning information from the WikiLeaks founder.





Stone sought emails pertaining to Clinton's involvement in an alleged 2011 failed peace deal with Libya, according to a September 2016 email from Stone to New York radio personality Randy Credico cited by the Wall Street Journal.