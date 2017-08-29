Deputy Attorney General announces new resources to fight cybercrime.

Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein said his department has strengthened its ability to pursue charges against cybercriminals through the more than 260 Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property Coordinators placed throughout the country and announced the addition of a cybercrime lab.

More than 45 attorneys will be responsible for prosecuting intellectual property and cybercrime cases throughout the nation, according to an Aug. 29 DOJ press release.

“We need to remain up to date about the technological challenges of intellectual property and cybercrime, so our Department has established a Cybercrime Lab staffed by expert technologists,” Rosenstein said at the 11th annual Interpol International Law Enforcement IP Crime Conference in New York. “They assist with investigations and monitor developments in the ways criminals use technology.”

Rosenstein said the efforts also include the addition of highly trained prosecutors equipped to communicate with industry about possible cases, to support partner agencies in investigating criminal infringements of property rights, and to bring strong cases to court for prosecution.