Already serving time for a previous conviction in federal court, Russian hacker Roman Seleznev was sentenced to an additional 14 years in prison after pleading guilty last September to racketeering and bank fraud.

According to a Department of Justice press release, Seleznev, 33, will serve two concurrent terms of 168 months for one count of participation in a racketeering enterprise, pursuant to an indictment returned in the District of Nevada, and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud pursuant to an indictment returned in the Northern District of Georgia. These two terms will also run concurrently with his previous 27-year prison sentence for causing more than $169 million in losses using point-of-sale malware.

In Nevada, Seleznev was charged with participating in the international cybercrime ring Carden.su, selling its members stolen credit card data and other personal identifying via an automated website, costing victims at least $50.98 million in losses. In Georgia, the Seleznev – aka Track2, Bulba and Ncux – was charged for working as a “casher” for hackers who in 2008 compromised the systems of an Atlanta-based company that processed credit and debit card transactions for banks. This hack resulted in the theft of 45.5 million debit card numbers, which were used to withdraw more than $9.4 million from 2,100 ATMs around the world.