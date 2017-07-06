RussiaHack

A Russian court sentenced a hacking group leader to two years in prison on a charge of hacking the accounts of several high-profile Russian government figures.

ABC News reported Vladimir Anikeyev was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in a closed-door trial. Little of what took place during the trial has been made public, but ABC said Anikeyev was the leader of the hacking group Shaltai-Boltai (Humpty-Dumpty).

He was arrested in November after two agents from the Russian Federal Security Services were arrested on treason charges. These two allegedly had some type of tie to Anikeyev's group as possible members or were trying to control it in some manner, ABC said.