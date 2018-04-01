Saks, Lord & Taylor breached, 5 million payment cards likely compromised

The five million stolen credit and debit cards offered for sale starting March 28 by the JokerStash hacking syndicate known as Fin7 likely came from records stolen from Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor customers between 2017 until their release last month.

“Based on the analysis of the available data, the entire network of Lord & Taylor and 83 Saks Fifth Avenue locations have been compromised” and the majority of cards were “obtained from New York and New Jersey locations,” according to a Gemini advisory, which said around 125,000 records were for sale with the remainder of the cache, advertised on the dark web as BIGBADABOOM-2, expected to roll out in the coming months.

Gemini expressed “a high level of confidence” that the stolen cards came that victims of the attack are Saks Fifth Avenue, its discount outlet Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, and Lord & Taylor Stores, all operated by Hudson's Bay Company (HBC), a Canadian firm.

Fin7 has successfully hacked hotel chains like Trump Hotels and Omni Hotels & Resorts, as well as retailers like Whole Foods, Jason's Deli and Chipotle. The group last year also launched spearphishing campaigns targeting Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings using a fileless attack framework.

“This incident shows once again merchants still need to protect themselves against POS system infiltration attacks targeting cardholder data. A multi-layer security strategy is necessary,” including segmenting POS networks and upping monitoring and threat detection capabilities, said Mark Cline, vice president at Netsurion. “If nothing else, dwell time of such an attack would be reduced to hours or days. After all, the report is that this attack has persisted for almost a year, just as we have seen in previous massive card breaches.”