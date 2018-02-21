emailenvelopeicons_1216035

Savannah, Ga., is still in the process of recovering from a malware attack that took place last week that forced the city to shut down part of its computer system in an attempt to limit damage.

The attack took place on February 13 when a city worker most likely opened a malicious email. In a statement the city said its IT department does not believe any data was removed or damaged, but there has been an interruption in delivering some services such as Recorder's Court and Revenue. The lingering effects are still being felt with the city saying late last week that it is blocking any emails with attachments in order to thwart any additional attacks.

The 911 system not affected, but the city's finance, purchasing and payroll units were taken temporarily offline at the time of the attack.

The city and its outside cybersecurity provider are continuing to investigate the attack saying every city computer will be examined.