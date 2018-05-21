SC Media 2018 Reboot Leadership Awards - call for nominations

SC Media is issuing a call for nominations for its annual Reboot Leadership Awards, designed to further advance the acknowledgment of cybersecurity luminaries.

The awards are an extension of SC's annual Reboot edition, which identifies the best and brightest cybersecurity pros and their accomplishments.

The program is seeking nominations of the industry pros who have made notable contributions to the cybersecurity community by improving security and shaping the industry, providing much- needed thought leadership, and making a unique and positive impact on cybersecurity in the following categories:

Influencers

Thought Leaders

Top Management

Threat Seekers

Chief Information Officer

Chief Privacy Officer

Outstanding Freshmen

Outstanding Educator

Rising Stars

To get more details on SC Media'a Reboot Leadership Awards and how to nominate yourself or colleagues, click here.