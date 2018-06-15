SC Media 2018 Reboot Leadership Awards Nomination Deadline Extended to June 18

Time is running out! The deadline for SC Media's annual Reboot Leadership Awards is Monday, June 18. W e urge you as colleagues, friends, supervisors, and employees to nominate the best and brightest in cybersecurity. You can submit a nomination for someone else or for yourself.
The awards are an extension of SC's annual Reboot edition, which identifies the best and brightest cybersecurity pros and their accomplishments.
The program is seeking nominations of the industry pros who have made notable contributions to the cybersecurity community by improving security and shaping the industry, providing much-
- Influencers
- Thought Leaders
- Top Management
- Threat Seekers
- Chief Information Officer
- Chief Privacy Officer
- Outstanding Freshmen
- Outstanding Educator
- Rising Stars
To get more details on SC Media's Reboot Leadership Awards and how to nominate yourself or colleagues, click here.