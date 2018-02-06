SC Media has tapped the cybersecurity solutions firm Security Vitals to conduct the brand's Product Reviews, replacing long-time SC Technology Editor Dr. Peter Stephenson, who has retired.

Security Vitals, Pontiac, Mich., led by President Rob Cote (left) and Program Architect Michael Diehl, will team with Merit Network and its Cyber Range secure cloud environment to conduct SC's reviews. Cote has 15 years experience in cybersecurity with 30 years overall in the tech industry. Diehl has 18 years of industry experience, including positions at four MSSPs and various government entities. SC Labs' Manager Judy Traub will continue in her role, working with Cote, who will serve as SC's program director, and Diehl, who assumes the role of technology editor replacing Stephenson.

“We look forward to continuing to provide readers with critical insights into cybersecurity solutions,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial for SC Media. “Since 2006, our formerTechnology Editor and current Editor-at-Large Peter Stephenson and I have worked tirelessly to ensure that our independent and unique Group Tests, First Looks, and Innovators of the Year profiles meet the needs of security professionals who seek guidance in their buying decisions. Through this new partnership, we expect to not just uphold our lofty standards, but surpass them as we evolve and enhance our Product Review offerings.” Matthew Hreben, who joins as security technologist, and technical writer Dan Cure round out the new product reviews team. “This is a great opportunity to leverage our team's experience and background to add clarity around the evolving mix of security products,” added Cote. “We look forward to reviewing the different product groups and providing insights that will help security professionals determine what products will best meet their specific needs.” Security Vitals will handle SC's well-known Group Tests and Emerging Products category reviews, First Look stand-alone reviews, the annual Innovators Product Reviews special and the Hall of Fame that is a part of that annual product and company rundown. The first of the new team's reviews will appear online in April.





