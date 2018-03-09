SC Media calls for Women in Security recommendations

As the world celebrated International Women's Day this week, SC Media kicked off its annual search for women who have made notable contributions to the cybersecurity community over the past year.

We're seeking those luminaries who have improved security, shaped the industry, provided thought leadership and made a positive impact on the advancement of cybersecurity in government or the private sector.

SC is looking for women who rock cybersecurity. You know women who rock cybersecurity. We should talk.

Whether they're power players, influencers, policymakers or even newcomers who bear watching, SC would like to consider honoring them in our upcoming issue. Please submit recommendations – including name, title, company, some details about career trajectory and a few sentences about what makes the nominee stand out and why she should be considered for SC's annual Women In Security issue – to Executive Editor Teri Robinson at Teri.Robinson@haymarketmedia.com or Online Editor Doug Olenick at Doug.Olenick@haymarketmedia.com by April 15.