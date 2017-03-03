Dear SC Reader,

The field of cybersecurity is moving ahead at lightning speed and SC Media is forging ahead to lead the charge in delivering the most cutting-edge analysis and information for top industry leaders to best safeguard their organizations.

Keeping an ongoing dialogue with our core audience is vital to our brand, which is why we are so pleased to introduce the latest evolution of our conference portfolio, RiskSec, replacing our SC Congress series.

SC Media's new threat intelligence and risk management event for cybersecurity industry leaders and executives comprises interactive learning sessions, keynote and panel discussions, and a representation of the leading brands on site to share the latest demos and solutions. As you grapple with the challenges of an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape, RiskSec will immerse you in highly personalized interactive exercises and discussions with senior thought leaders in the cybersecurity industry.

Sharing your perspectives with peers and engaging in riveting, useful and tactical discussions are the best ways to establish the next steps to tackle the cybersecurity issues proving most challenging to us all.

You'll get that and more at RiskSec, taking away the enhanced knowledge and actionable information needed to bolster your organizations' security controls, and build up your threat intelligence and risk management plans and best practices.

Join us for the exciting launch of RiskSec in New York on May 2 and in Toronto on June 12-13.

You'll find a number of notable updates that will maximize and enhance your experience:

modern venues with state of the art audio-visual capabilities and superior meeting rooms conducive to learning and collaborating

unprecedented networking opportunities with industry headliners and insiders at our breakfast and luncheon receptions

a unique opportunity to be part of the solutions to today's most pressing issues in cybersecurity

by earning up to 9 CPEs at RiskSec NY and up to 14 CPEs at RiskSec Toronto

I welcome you to visit our websites, RiskSec New York and RiskSec Toronto, to see what our events are all about and we invite you to join us for an outstanding experience.

With kindest regards,

Illena Armstrong