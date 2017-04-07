SC Media is seeking nominations for its Women in Security edition.

Each year at SC Media, the editorial team along with some of our most trusted advisers consider the tireless, accomplished, well-educated and knowledgeable women practitioners in cybersecurity to profile in our annual Women in Security issue (July-August).

Because the industry is filled with accomplished, intelligent and experienced women – and we'd like to know more of them – for our fourth annual edition, we decided to reach out to a broader audience for recommendations of women who you believe merit our consideration this year.

We're looking for power players, women of influence, newcomers to the scene and women to watch, among others. If you know any outstanding women in the cybersecurity industry that SC Media should consider honoring, please contact Executive Editor Teri Robinson (Teri.Robinson@haymarketmedia.com) or VP, Editorial Illena Armstrong (Illena.Armstrong@haymartketmedia.com).