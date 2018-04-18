SC Media's Cable Car News Videos with Bradley Barth

SC Media's Senior Reporter Bradley Barth took five cybersecurity experts on a field trip during RSA 2018 and conducted what may be the industry's first series of interviews on one of San Francisco's famous cable cars.

Here are the first two of five interviews that will be posted over the next few days. So sit back and enjoy the ride.

Brad's first guest is Itsik Mantin, lead scientist with Imperva.

The second guest is Joseph Carson, Thycotic's chief security scientist.

The third installment features Priscilla Moriuchi, Recorded Future's director of strategic threat development.



Batting cleanup is Greg Reber, AsTech's CEO.

