SC Media's editorial team takes home four Azbee Northeast regional awards

SC Media is the recipient of four awards for the Northeast region in the 2018 Azbee Awards of Excellence, sponsored by the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE).

The editorial and design team of SC Media secured the honors for editorial excellence and art direction across the brand's print and digital platforms.

The SC news team took home the silver award for its coverage of breaking IT security news on the daily news site. It was recognized for in-depth, unbiased business and technical content and up-to-the-minute news, comprehensive features, analysis pieces and objective product reviews. The SC staff frequently attends security industry conferences so SC reporters can keep readers informed of breaking news pieces and offer interviews with industry executives.

Additionally, SC secured the silver award for its Cybersecurity Software Product Reviews. For the past 10 years, Peter Stephenson and his team at the SC Lab have tested security products and services to assess for the magazine. The product reviews section is one of the most popular sections of the magazine, both in print and online.

The team also received the bronze award for the E-Book, “Snakebit at the GRC Corral,” one of dozens produced annually by the publication on cyber security topics.

Finally, SC received the bronze award for its “Women in Security” June 2017 issue, which profiled dozens of leading women in the field of cybersecurity, examined emerging career opportunities and early education programs that could help close the gender gap and explored the murky world of female black hats.

"We're delighted and honored to receive such notable awards from the American Society of Business Publication Editors. The Azbee awards speak to our team's editorial strength and prowess in providing vital, informative content to the cybersecurity community and the SC staff is thrilled to be so recognized by our peers in the journalist community,” said SC Media VP of Editorial Illena Armstrong.

The winning teams are comprised of Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial; Teri Robinson, executive editor; Doug Olenick, online editor; Michael Strong, art director; Bradley Barth, senior reporter; Rob Abel, online coordinator; Peter Stephenson, technology editor; Judy Traub, SC Labs program manager; Stephen Lawton, special projects editor; and Evan Schulman, writer.

National winners of the 2018 Azbee Awards of Excellence will be announced at the Azbee Awards of Excellence banquet on May 10-11 in Washington D.C.



About SC Magazine



SC Magazine provides IT security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders and the best, most extensive collection of product reviews of security tools and services.



