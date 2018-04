SC Video: CA Veracode's Chris Eng talks on the cyber risks of using open-source software

Using open-source software is now the norm for most development teams, but with this usage comes several associated security risks.

Chris Eng, VP of research for CA Veracode, chatted with SC Media's Online Editor Doug Olenick on the security issues surrounding the use of open-source software and what can be done to ensure that the code being used has been vetted and is safe.