The U.S. government has gotten behind the Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) email authentication standard in full force while the private sector, for once, is playing catch up. Phil Reitinger, president and CEO of the Global Cyber Alliance, spoke with SC Media Executive Editor Teri Robinson about DMARC's benefits and its trajectory in both the private and public sectors.
You must be a registered member of SC Media US to post a comment.
Click here to login | Click here to register