Scammers stealing ATM data using infrared tech.

Credit card skimming thieves have upped their game and are using infrared communications to minimize their chances of getting caught.

Thieves are placing a new type of skimmer equipped an infrared antenna that transmits the stolen payment card data to a hidden camera located near the ATM. This is the same technology that allows a television remote to transmit information to a receiver, financial industry sources told KrebsOnSecurity.

The hidden camera serves the dual function of recording time stamped videos of the ATM user entering their PINs and gathering the stolen card data transmitted by the insert skimmer. This new tactic allows thieves to leave the skimmer embedded in the ATM and only swap out the hidden cameras when its battery has depleted.

Norman, Okla. police spotted a recent wave of scammers using the technology and have already removed these type of skimmers from several ATMs. Users are encouraged to always inspect ATM's for suspicious devices and to cover the keypad when entering their PIN numbers.