A drone being tested to provide added security when Donald Trump visits his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., may violate the privacy of nearby residents, the U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday.

While the agency will notify members of the Trump National Golf Course that a drone flying at an altitude of 300-400 feet around the outer perimeter of the property will be in use, others in the area might not be aware that the surveillance tool is nearby, according to a report by Reuters.

The report noted that any images or video collected by the drone would either become a part of a law enforcement probe in case of an incident or would be overwritten in 30 days.