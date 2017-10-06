The new policy, which will apply to visitors to the West Wing, too, will take effect after a 30-day period.

After it came to light that the smartphone of White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly was hacked by potentially by foreign operatives, the Secret Service reportedly has put the kibosh on personal devices in the West Wing.

In a memo sent to agents this week, the protective service introduced a “restrictive policy” that required personal devices to “either be secured and provided lock boxes … or turned off completely prior to entering the West Wing,” reported MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, who has viewed a copy of the memo but has received no confirmation of its authenticity.

Kelly's personal phone was hacked, possibly as long ago as December, and, the chief of staff, who typically used his government-issued phone, has apparently now switched personal devices, Politico had reported.

The new Secret Service policy, which Maddow said will go into effect after a “30-day management period,” will apply to visitors to the West Wing, including tour groups.