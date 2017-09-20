SecureAuth, Core Security announce merger

SecureAuth and Core Security today reported plans to merge the two companies.

The newly created, and as yet unnamed company, will have 360 employees and be headquartered in Irvine, Calif., where SecureAuth is currently located. While the financial details of the deal were not revealed, SecureAuth and the Atlanta-based Core Security said the deal will close upon receiving federal regulatory approval.

“We have begun a process to determine a new brand identity consistent with our respective histories and values. Expect a new corporate brand to roll out in 2018,” a company spokesperson told SC Media.

The new company will be led by SecureAuth CEO Jeff Kukowski with Core Security CEO, David Earhart, taking on the role of executive chairman of the board of directors. A management team with members from both company's has been assembled with Curt Cain, CTO, Keith Graham CTO and Rohit Khanna CCSO.