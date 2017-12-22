This is such a ubiquitous category that it is really a bit hard to define. Just about every tool in your security stack could fit in here if we defined the terms broadly enough. We have three innovators here this year and they are very different, both in how they defend the enterprise and how they approach the infrastructure.

The problem with defining a security infrastructure is that we start with a definition of the enterprise infrastructure because, after all, that is what we are trying to protect. But, it turns out, that is far easier to say than it is to do. There are almost as many enterprise infrastructures as there are enterprise architectures and there are almost as many of them as there are enterprises. Given that as an, admittedly weak, starting point we can see why we have several approaches to security infrastructure.

One of our innovators looks a bit like a deception network, but that is but a part of the tool. Another is very specific in that it addresses ERP systems, a specialized infrastructure and, therefore, very definable. The third takes a different approach yet. This one is a sort of an attack simulator. It looks at and learns your infrastructure and then figures out how to attack it so you can protect the infrastructure against – now-known - attacks.

One of these we have been watching for some time. For a while we feared that it was too narrow in its application but, with the company's latest innovations, this innovator now has defined it's piece of the marketspace instead of being merely an add-on to a very large vendor product. This was an example of where good business and marketing trumped technology. By the time – their time – this innovator introduced its next product, customers were clamoring for it. Nice spot to be in, but that's part of what makes innovators.

Another interesting story is that one of these innovators took something that was obvious and pervasive and turned it around to be a completely new type of product. When you cannot define a category effectively, make your own. There was a time when, from a customer education point of view, that was a dangerous move. Today, the adversary is moving so fast that organizations are looking for creative and innovative solutions to bad problems now and upcoming. Well, step right up, folks; we've got your innovation right here.