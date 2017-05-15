Security officer faces $300K fine for hacking boss after caught faking overtime

A California man has been ordered by a the United States District Court, Central District of California to pay $318,661.70 to his former employer to cover the costs of fixing the company's computer systems after he launched a series of damaging attacks after being fired.

Yovan Garcia was brought to court to by his former company, Security Specialists - a private security patrol company. The court found in favor of the company on several claims including, altering pay records to award himself unearned overtime pay, attempting to access and cripple the company's email servers and to steal the corporate data base, according to court documents.

Garcia was dismissed by the company when his fraudulent overtime activities came to light. He then began remotely accessing his former employer's servers to delete files and corrupt information ultimately causing extensive and debilitating damages, all while using a knockoff version of company software to run his own security company.

Officials were able to link Garcia to the attacks by tracing an email address left over from the hack and were able to trace the IP address to a location within a block of where Garcia lived.

The court found that Garcia personally hijacked Security Specialists' website, accessed the company's network and without authorization to increase the number overtime hours he had worked, and was involved in a conspiracy to compromise the Security Specialists' network.