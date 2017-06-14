Select Restaurant chain hit with POS data breach

The Ohio-based Select Restaurant chain reported it suffered a point-of-sale breach during which customer payment card information was compromised.

The breach took place between October 36, 2016 and February 3, 2017 at 12 of the company's restaurants, which are located across the United States, the company said in a written statement. The breach was noticed on March 30 when a third-party vendor reported that some unusual activity was taking place within its system. It was then confirmed on April 26 that some customer payment card information may have been compromised, including cardholder's name, card number, expiration date and CVV.

The company is now working with a forensics firm to determine the extent of the breach and to identify anyone who may have been affected. Select did not know how many people were potentially impacted by the breach.

The chain is recommending that any guests who frequented one of its establishments involved in the breach review their bank and credit card accounts to search for irregularities.

The list of affected restaurants can be seen here.