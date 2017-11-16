Jared Kushner has drawn further scrutiny from the Senate Judiciary Committee investigating Russian interference in the presidential election.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have asked President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to provide more documentation for its probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election after the lawmakers discovered from other sources that Kushner received email regarding WikiLeaks, which he passed along to others in the campaign.

Kushner did not include the correspondence in the raft of documents he sent to the committee.

“Other parties have produced September 2016 email communications to Mr. Kushner concerning WikiLeaks, which Мr. Kushner then forwarded to another campaign official,” Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., wrote in a letter to Kushner's lawyer, Abbe Lowell. “Likewise, other parties have produced documents concerning a ‘Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite' which Mr. Kushner also forwarded."

Noting that the correspondence does “not appear in Mr. Kushner's production despite being responsive to the second request” and that the legal representation for President Trump's son-in-law has “not produced any phone records that we presume exist and would relate to Mr. Kushner's communications regarding several requests,” the senators set a November 27 deadline for compliance with their demands.

The senators reiterated a request for communications between Kushner and former National Security Adviser Lt. General Michael Flynn. “Please search for: а) all communications conceming Lt. General Flynn's termination; FARA (the Foreign Agents Registration Act); email hacking; Russia; or the Magnitsky Act; Ь) all communications to, from, or copied to Lt. General Flynn from November 8, 2016 to present; and с) all communications to, from, or copied to Lt. General Flynn and containing any of the following terms: Clinton, Peter Smith, WikiLeaks, Guccifer, DC Leaks, Alfa, hacking, Putin, Lavrov, Russian Federation, RF, Kislyak, Gorkov, Vnesheconombank, VEB, Vneshtorgbank, VTB, Sberbank, lgor Sechin, Rosneft, Gazprom, sanctions, Ukraine, Turkey, Erik Prince, or Seychelles,” they wrote.